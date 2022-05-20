Tillamook Kiwanis club continues to be very active in support of our community. At 43 members strong, our club is now among the top three largest in Oregon. We’re proud to be defying national statistics of club membership decline, and we are so very grateful for each member.
In January we resumed meeting on Wednesdays at noon at the Rendezvous. Many thanks to TBCC for use of their meeting space during the worst of the pandemic. Come join us for an upcoming meeting - guests are always welcome! We have interactive and informational programs featuring speakers on a wide variety of topics from around the community.
Sadly, in January longtime club member Roy “Doc” Peterson passed away. Roy was our longest tenured club member having served in Kiwanis for 68 years. He made many contributions to our efforts and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed greatly, and our condolences go out to his family.
In February we had great fun supporting the THS Charity Drive by raising $9,700 through our annual cake auction. Tillamook Rotary Club’s cake auction in support of the Charity Drive raised a strong second place finish with $8,300. Our friendly rivalry with our Rotary Club brothers and sisters makes both of our clubs better and benefits our community as well.
Tillamook Kiwanis operates a separate 501(c)(3) organization, the Tillamook Kiwanis Foundation. A large donation recently received by the Foundation is being put to work through a special one-time grant opportunity that will provide seed money or matching funds for a project serving children in our community. A request for proposals has been sent to various children-focused local agencies.
Kiwanis is part of an international family, and our Tillamook club is a sister club to the Kyiv Kiwanis Club and has worked together to support them with past projects. This year, our club donated $2,200 to Medical Teams International for their humanitarian response in Ukraine.
Thank you again for your generous community support for our top project, the KT Days Scholarship Campaign. More than 90 local businesses and supporters sponsored radio ads on KTIL in April. Between the ads and the raffle at the Home and Garden Show, we raised $22,000 to be awarded in scholarships for the second year of college for high school students throughout Tillamook County. Watch for more information in May as we announce scholarship winners at high school award celebrations and with an ad in this newspaper.
You’ll see us around the community in May and June, collecting peanut butter for children’s summer meals, sprucing up the Mildred Davy garden at Goodspeed Park, and marshaling the June Dairy Parade. Come join us – or just say hello when you see us!
Did you know that in 2023 the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook will celebrate 100 years of service? Keep the date of March 4, 2023, open and plan to join us in marking this milestone. To learn more about Kiwanis, check us out on Facebook or email us at TillamookKiwanis@gmail.com.
