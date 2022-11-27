Tillamook Kiwanis and Rotary make diaper drive a success

The Kiwanis Club of Tillamook and the Rotary Club of Tillamook joined together during the month of October to accept diaper donations to support families in need. The diaper drive is held annually and is used to supply Tillamook County Healthy Family team with diapers to support families in need.
Members of both clubs accept donations from members and friends all month long. This year between the two clubs over 3,000 diapers were delivered to Healthy Families.
