'Christmas in Tillamook' was held Saturday, Dec. 5, outside Tillamook City Hall. The 18th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place at 5 p.m., followed by the Holiday Light Parade.
Before the tree was lit, people had the opportunity to join in caroling along with the Tillamook High School Chamber Choir. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus were also at the event, allowing kids to say hello while social distancing.
Kids brought letters for Santa and families enjoyed gifts and snacks.
The Holiday Light Parade followed shortly after the tree lighting. Families enjoyed the various parade floats as the rain held off until the end of the parade.
