Tillamook K9 Rescue is a recipient of the 2022 Tillamook PUD Community Support Grant Program.
The grant dollars provided along with donations from the community, volunteer labor and fundraising efforts will be used to make updates to their shelter that will improve overall safety and well being of the animals in their care and the volunteers that care for them.
These plans include; adding gate at the entrance to the shelter so that uninvited people can no longer easily access the area, adding a third play yard for smaller dogs, adding lighting outside to all play yards and around the shelter areas to increase visibility in the area at night, adding a security system that records, adding a small building for stressed dogs who are anxious being somewhere with other animals, replacing the existing kennel doors, updating heaters for kennel areas, and lastly adding a structure with a wash station for the pups.
Nonda Zwald and Michelle Dewey of Tillamook K9 Rescue along with their team of volunteers work hard to ensure the safety of Tillamook’s community dogs during the transition back to their owner or finding a safe and appropriate home for those unable to return to their owner. They are a non-profit dog rescue that works strictly with law enforcement, dogs at large, and when animal owners are sent to jail or the hospital.
The dogs that end up at Tillamook K9 Rescue are not only cared for, they are loved. This local organization works hard and is more than deserving of this year’s PUD grant money. Visit their Facebook page for more information and to see cute dog photos, facebook.com/Tillamookk9rescue
Tillamook K9 Rescue is always seeking donations: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=ZXQ5D8Z2L9DNC
For more information please call 866-364-7377 or email tillamookk9@gmail.com. If you have found a stray or abandoned dog, please call TCSO Dispatch 503-815-1911 to have them picked up.
