The City of Tillamook is happy to announce they will be hosting a Movie Night in the Park on Friday, Aug. 27, located at Goodspeed Park. The movie will start at sunset, which will be approximately at 8:30 p.m.
This event will allow city residents to enjoy free popcorn that will be served by their local councilor members and enjoy the outdoors. The movie will be the 2019 version of “Aladdin” starring Will Smith. This will be an event you will want to share with family and friends. Be sure to bring your own chair and your non-alcoholic beverage of choice.
