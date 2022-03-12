Chloe Rieger grew up surrounded by art.
“My grandma Cindy [Gardner] has always been into art and she always has given us art supplies,” Rieger said.
As a senior at Tillamook High School, Rieger needed a senior project.
“I was talking with my mom about all the things that I could do,” Rieger said. “I just couldn’t find something that I was really interested in.”
Then, family friend Kirstin Bennett opened Valley Venture Farm Homeschool and it sparked an idea for Rieger.
“I’ve always liked doing arts and crafts, so I asked if [Kirstin] wanted help with her homeschool to do a some art projects.”
Bennett happily agreed to Rieger’s offer.
Rieger has visited Valley Venture Farm Homeschool several times to help kindergarteners and preschool age-students with various art projects.
“One of the times we made bird feeder pinecones,” Rieger said. “They took their pinecones and spread peanut butter on them and rolled them in birdseed.”
On another visit, Rieger taught about acrylics.
“We did a sunset scene,” she said. “They got all the colors and painted a tree, and then filled their tree with cotton balls.”
Rieger has plans to continue her lessons with the students throughout the year. A gift received by Art Accelerated from the Roundhouse Foundation are supporting the purchase of art supplies for the project.
Rieger said that her senior project taught her patience, but was also a nice break from her daily life.
“They have loved the art projects. They were always asking me questions,” Rieger laughed. “But, it was like an escape from reality to be with a bunch of kindergartners.”
After graduation in the spring, Rieger plans to become a certified esthetician, as well as build on her experience from FFA and continue working with beef cows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.