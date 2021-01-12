Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 high school senior Good Citizen award. Recipients may choose to enter the essay portion of the contest as well. Following non-DAR judging, first place went to Sarah Rose Pullen of Tillamook High School and second place went to Lillie C. Meier of Jewell High School.
Pullen’s essay then went to be judged at District One of the Oregon State Society where she again was selected as the first-place winner. It will now be entered into competition with winners from the society’s other six districts for state recognition. The winner on the state level is then placed in competition with all entries at the national level.
Each winner will receive a check, certificate and pin.
The Good Citizen is awarded to one graduating high school senior chosen by the faculty and classmates of their school. Writing of the essay is an optional portion which when accomplished can earn a monetary award at each level.
