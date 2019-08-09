Tillamook High School’s 30 Year Reunion will be held on August 9-10. On Friday, August 9, there will be a meetup in the beer garden after 5 p.m. Catch up with classmates and watch Sugar Ray perform. The show starts at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, August 10, there will be a happy hour and dinner at Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant. Happy hour is at 6 p.m. and the dinner beings at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 per person for the dinner. 21 and older only. This event is for the THS 1989 Alumni and their plus one.
RSVP: Julie Hurliman at (503) 913-3869
Or join their Facebook page: Tillamook High School Class of 1989, Events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.