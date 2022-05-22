Tillamook High School Art Teacher and Yearbook Advisor Donald Gillham along with Kilchis Yearbook Editor Layne Johnson inducted Lillian Prince, Abigail Aguilar, Naomi Wiedmaier Jandahl, and Renee King into the THS Quill and Scroll. Students selected for this honor must be a sophomore, junior or senior, have a B average, and must have done superior work in some phase of journalism or school media work.
(Left to Right) Naomi Wiedmaier Jandahl, Abigail Aguilar, Renee King, Lillian Prince, Layne Johnson (Kilchis Yearbook Editor), Yearbook Advisor Donald Gillham (Standing in the back)
