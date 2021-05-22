Tillamook School District will hold a drive-in graduation for the Class of 2021 beginning with a procession at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, and the ceremony at 7 p.m. This is the second year of the drive-in graduation.
The community is invited to join in for the senior procession. Students will leave the high school at 6:30 p.m., drive down Miller, turn west on 11th, travel north on Pacific, and then east on Third Street to end at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. The community is encouraged to line the procession route, decorate cars, hold up signs, cheer and help celebrate the graduates.
People are encouraged to socially distance, not block private driveways or streets, and not stop traffic for pictures or any other reason. Third Street will be closed between Marolf and Wilson River Loop during the graduation ceremony.
Due to limited parking, only cars with a ticket will be allowed into the fairgrounds for the graduation ceremony. Students will be provided those tickets soon. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Tillamook High School’s Facebook page for those who want to watch from home. Those who want to listen live, as well as everyone attending the ceremony at the fairgrounds, will be able to hear the entire event on KTIL radio.
Follow @tillamookhigh on Facebook for updates and to watch the graduation live.
