Tillamook High School will be holding a canned food drive Wednesday, Oct. 28. Food Items can be dropped off right in front of the school.
Students will be there to collect at two different times to meet the needs of the community. Students will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Please help support the Tillamook High School food pantry.
