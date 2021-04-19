The Virtual Auction is live and I'm super excited to offer several really great items for you to bid on!!! We have a Green Mountain grill from Roby's (the big one) a weekend in Black Butte, tickets to Silverwood theme park, a brand new patio table with six chairs from Freddie's and SO MUCH MORE!!! Over 65 items for you to look through. Please share this link with as many as you can, and take a look!!! This is an all school auction - all money stays in our community and benefits OUR kiddos. :) Thanks!!
Text ‘tillamook’ to 843.606.5995 to join the event
