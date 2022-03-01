Tillamook High School and the supporting community of Tillamook raised $198,552.21 during their 69th annual charity drive; bringing the THS charity drive 69 year grand total to 3.98 million dollars.
The THS charity drive was held over a span of 10 days and hosted a variety of events like car washes, boys’ volleyball games and restaurant takeovers. Austin Berry Killian, a sophomore at THS said, “It’s been 10 days of nonstop events, I haven’t gotten much sleep I’ve been at everything.
The students, school staff and community came together and successfully raised an impressive amount of money for two great causes.
“We couldn’t do it without community, all of you are amazing,” said THS valedictorian and senior chairman of the charity drive, Yin Yin Tan.
The coronation was Wednesday, February 23rd at the end of the THS basketball alumni game. The event was held in celebration of the THS students’ hard work, to find out which class raised the most money and to present the check to the two charities, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and to the Tillamook Class of 2022 Scholarship.
Tillamook High School Principal Christy Hartford said, “We are all really proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past 10 days, it’s been a lot of hard work and a lot of fun too.”
The check for $91,171.50 was presented to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The children’s hospital thanked the high school and Tillamook community members. “Doernbecher thanks you for the 29 years of continued support, communities like you are making a difference,” said a representative from Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
