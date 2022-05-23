Mariana Llamas representing Tillamook County was crowned the 2022-2023 Alternate Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador during a ceremony Saturday night. Llamas was among five county contestants vying for the 2022-2023 title. Krisarah Nygren, representing Linn and Benton Counties was named Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador.
Llamas, 19, has been very active in the Tillamook community. Throughout high school, Llamas was actively involved in FFA, student council, charity drive and multiple sports. Now a student at Oregon State University, Llamas plans to obtain a degree in Agricultural Sciences and eventually become a high school agriculture sciences teacher.
“I have had a connection with the dairy industry my entire life. I grew up with my father being a large animal veterinarian on a local dairy farm,” explains Llamas. “My love and passion for the dairy industry started at a young age as I watched my dad work and continues to grow and develop as I discover more of what the industry holds.”
Llamas and Nygren are looking forward to a busy year informing and educating the public about the dairy industry. They will spend the next twelve months traveling statewide attending fairs, town meetings and public events as a representative of Oregon’s dairy farmers. Much of their reign will be spent in Oregon schools delivering educational presentations about life on a dairy farm and the nutritional benefits of consuming dairy products.
Upon being crowned, Llamas received $1,500 in scholarships to continue her education and Nygren received $3,000. Outgoing Dairy Princess-Ambassador Gracie Krahn received over $15,000 for her year dedicated to the Oregon dairy industry, personally informing over 17,000 students of the benefits of dairy products and life on a dairy farm in schools and community events.
The other state finalists include: Jess Hewitt, Clackamas County; Krisarah Nygren, Linn-Benton Counties; Mia Berry, Washington County and Hanna VanDeWalle, Yamhill-Polk Counties
###
Oregon Dairy Women (ODW) is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization with the main objective to promote the dairy industry. The ODW mission is to promote greater use of all dairy products through outreach and educational programs.
Since 1959, the Oregon Dairy Women’s Dairy Princess Ambassador Program has served as the premier advocate for the Oregon Dairy Industry in collaboration with the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association and the Oregon Dairy Nutrition Council. The ODW award scholarships, and provides financial support to 4-H and FFA programs, Agriculture in the Classroom, Ag Fest, Summer Ag Institute, Adopt-a-Farmer and judging teams.
