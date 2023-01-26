Tillamook High School is currently hosting seven students from different countries around the world, as it has since the 1980s while welcoming more than 100 total foreign exchange students.
Exchange students and Cheesemakers alike said that they were enjoying the cultural exchange and friendship promoted by the program, and highly recommended it.
“Tillamook High School has been unbelievable in taking as many exchange students as we can find host families for,” Sue Cudd, a local volunteer for AFS Intercultural Programs, said. “They’ve just been really welcoming.”
This year, AFS placed six students from Albania, Italy, Chile, Portugal, Kosovo, Costa Rica and Italy in Tillamook, while another program sponsored by the Rotary Club is hosting a student from Korea.
In addition to welcoming students into the classroom, Tillamook High allows seniors to participate in the program as at-school hosts for their senior project.
Those students host cultural events to introduce the visitors to American culture, like a trip to a pumpkin patch and corn maze around Halloween and a Christmas party in December.
“It’s pretty fun showing them American culture because it’s so like big,” Tillamook Senior Franklin Weeks said. “We do so many things so it’s nice to show.”
Exchange students said that they had enjoyed a warm welcome from the Tillamook community and all enthusiastically endorsed the experience.
“I like the people here, they’re very nice,” said Ada from Albania.
They all said that they liked Tillamook High School and the wider variety of sports on offer but said that they missed the food from their home countries.
Two of the students, Ada and Erza from Kosovo, were participating in the program with help from a federal scholarship.
The Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program offers full scholarships for students from Muslim majority countries to study in the United States.
“It’s such a great scholarship, so I recommend every teenager apply for it because it’s an amazing experience,” Erza said.
The experience is also gratifying for the local families that host the exchange students.
Junior Amanthis Allen’s family has hosted four exchange students through the years and is hosting Sofia from Italy this year.
Amanthis said that her favorite part of hosting the students is making new friends, with whom she has stayed in contact after their stays. She said that she particularly enjoyed getting to try new food from around the world.
“It’s really cool because you get to learn all these new things,” Amanthis said. “It’s like a little friend that lives at our household.”
Amanthis’s mother, Adrienne Allen, said that she and her husband thought it was important for their kids to grow up experiencing diversity.
After growing up in Tillamook, the couple both went to college and traveled extensively internationally before returning to work in dairy and have a family.
They thought that hosting exchange students would be a good way to expose their kids to different cultural experiences.
“It was important for both of us with our kids to have them exposed to other cultures, other religions, other ways of life,” Adrienne said.
Host parents are responsible for feeding and accommodating their exchange students while they stay in the United States, but parents send a stipend for incidental expenses.
Adrienne said that her family welcomes in the visitors as if they were their own kids and has found the experiences invaluable.
“It’s been a positive thing for us and for our kids and for our family,” Adrienne said. “It’s just kind of like an extended family all over the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.