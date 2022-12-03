Ruby Thompson

Ruby Thompson

Ruby Thompson, a 2020 graduate from Tillamook High School, currently enrolled at Willamette University in Salem Oregon, has been selected for the Young Adult Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

Thompson will perform Flute in February with the Young Adult Honors Performance Series. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

