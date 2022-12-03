Ruby Thompson, a 2020 graduate from Tillamook High School, currently enrolled at Willamette University in Salem Oregon, has been selected for the Young Adult Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.
Thompson will perform Flute in February with the Young Adult Honors Performance Series. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.
Thompson studied music in Tillamook under Tillamook School District band teacher Mr. Lee for seven years.
“I became interested in music at a young age from my father but didn’t begin playing flute until I was 11 years old,” Thompson said.
Thompson auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.
Thompson has studied flute for 10 years and currently participating in solo rehearsal and performances within the Willamette University Music Department. In 2020 Thompson took first place in flute solo performance at the district 13 Solo & Ensemble competition.
In response to her selection, Ruby said, “After suffering a slip jaw in fall of 2020, and undergoing orthodontic treatment, I’ve had to work harder than ever to maintain my skill and continue my music career. Getting accepted into this performance is my first big step forward since the setback and I couldn’t be prouder myself.”
Thompson will join performers from around the globe for a special performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.
The finalists will come together in New York City where they will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other performers, and get a taste of city life. The Honors Performance will take place February 4th and is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased beginning approximately 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Music Director for the Honors Performance Series.
“We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
Thompson plans to continue performing and continue her music education.
“Next for my music, I look forward to continuing my solo performance and returning to the orchestra at Willamette University,” Thompson said.
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.