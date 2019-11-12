The Tillamook Forest Center will be celebrating their annual Rain Festival all day Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Tillamook Forest Center.
Rain has come to the Tillamook State Forest, turning trickling streams into roaring rapids – but are you ready to go with the flow? Join the Tillamook Forest Center as they plunge into the world of surging rivers, spawning salmon, and the inner workings of watersheds to celebrate the ways in which rain transforms our forests.
Activities will feature:
• The popular salmon release, where you can discover the incredible lifecycle of Pacific salmon and release fry that were raised in our visitor center fish tank. Releases occur at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.
• The final installment of our Fresh Brewed Forestry guest presenter series, featuring Mark Meleason, Aquatic & Riparian Specialist at the Oregon Department of Forestry. Grab a cup of coffee and join him for a rainforest walk on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. to discover the science on our forest’s rivers and streams.
• Watershed demonstrations and a craft room full of rain-related crafts.
• An outdoor salmon migration game. Can your fish make it safely to their spawning grounds?
• A rainy fashion photo booth to show off your rain gear. Post your photo to Facebook and we’ll pick a winner.
Make sure to grab a passport in the lobby and get stamped at each activity to win a prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.