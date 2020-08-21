To help limit exposure to COVID-19 and help protect the entire community, the Tillamook Forest Center is closed to the public. Despite the closure, you can still stay connected with the center from the comfort of your own home.
On the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 25, join the center’s naturalists for a deep dive into the secretive world of cougars for the first virtual interpretive program via Zoom. Find out who’s hooting and hunting in the Tillamook State Forest in a virtual interpretive program all about owls on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Looking for a quarantine tradition? Test your knowledge and compete against other teams in Forest Trivia Night, a pub-style trivia game with forest flare, on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning Sept. 22.
Beginning at the end of September, students can join the naturalists virtually for weekly after-school youth programs. Details coming soon.
Registration is required to attend these programs through Zoom. Please consider helping keep these events free so they accessible for all. If you are in a position to support us, you can make a donation through our non-profit partner at https://www.tillamooktrust.org/.
Please visit http://www.tillamookforestcenter.com/events_05.html for more details and specific program information. Follow the center on their social media pages to participate in fun activities, discussions and watch new videos.
