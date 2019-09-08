The Tillamook Forest Center (TFC) has a variety of events this fall. From stewardship opportunities to fascinating guest speakers and festive celebrations, there’s something for everyone this season. In addition to annual favorites like Mysterious Mushrooms and Holiday Wreath Making, they will also be offering some one-time-only events and exhibits you won’t want to miss.
Throughout the season, you can witness the evolution of Highway 6 from the original Wilson River Wagon Road to today’s modern path in their fall art exhibit, Roots of Route 6. The next installments of Fresh Brewed Forestry, TFC’s guest presenter series, is also around the corner. In September, join forest pathologist Sarah Navarro to explore how disease has the power to radically alter the look and feel of our forests in Tree Diseases: Drivers of Change.
On Sep. 21, SOLVE’s Wilson River Cleanup will take place. After volunteering, head over to the Tillamook Forest Center for The Routebeer Gathering, an informal celebration of friends and supporters with ‘routebeer’ floats, craft beer, food, and activities. Don’t forget to put on your galoshes in mid-November for the Rain Festival – the TFC’s annual precipitation celebration – complete with water-related crafts, activities, and a salmon release.
Registration is required and space is limited for some programs. Visit the TFC’s Program and Event Calendar on their website for more details, or like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tillamookforestcenteroregon.
