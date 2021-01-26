Tillamook County Family YMCA, in partnership with Northwest Senior and Disability, conducted their third full year National Diabetes Prevention Program - Live Well in December of 2020. Over 20 people registered at the end of January 2020.
Even with the pandemic, which made the class go from in person to over the phone after only two months, 12 participants stayed connected throughout the program. These twelve participants lost a total of 153 pounds or an average of 13 pounds each. They also increased their physical activity to a total of 5,416 minutes per week or an average of 451 minutes per week.
Kudos to Galena Flores, their lifestyle coach, who kept the group connected and inspired. The program is planning to start a new cohort in February. Please join for in person at the YMCA or virtual via zoom orientation at noon Feb. 4 in English: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84599984286 or 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, in Spanish:
Programa Nacional de Prevencion de la Diabetes Orientacion https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81770604797
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.