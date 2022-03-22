Tillamook Airport flight instructor, Mark Farrier, has been holding a Civil Air Patrol Ground School and has been giving flight training using a 1939 Piper J3 Cub. “We have been teaching numerous folks to fly through that program, last year 15 year old Blake Ricks signed up,” said Farrier. Blake’s parents, Brent and Molly Ricks brought him to the class.
After seeing Blake start flying lessons Molly jumped on the bandwagon and started learning too. She said, “I have always wanted to fly, but over the years life got busy I never really thought flying was realistic.”
Shortly after, Blake’s dad, Brent Ricks then signed up for the flight course too. “I wanted to learn since my wife and son were learning and I didn't want to be in a plane with them and not know how to fly it,” Brent said.
The three of them have now developed a love for aviation and have not only completed the ground school class but have also recently soloed the Piper Cub. They have been taking classes and working on their flying skills since September 2020.
“We definitely caught the aviation bug at our house; we spend a lot of time thinking, learning, and talking about it,” Molly said.
Flying appears to be in the DNA of the Ricks family. Brent had grandparents and great-grandparents who were pioneering pilots. The other 4 Ricks children are expressing an interest in flying too; even their 2 year old loves to point out the airplanes in the sky when he hears them. The family is actually working together to build their own airplane from a Vans Aircraft Kit, called an RV14 from Vans Aircraft.
The trio is currently preparing to fly their solo cross-country flights and take their written tests. It is highly unusual and unique for a family to learn to fly together at the same time.
Brent said, “I like the mutual support and the ability to chat about our common experiences, victories, and challenges flying.” Blake said that he has goals of being an airline transport pilot in the future.
