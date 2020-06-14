Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC) is offering a weekly support group for those in the community who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Support groups can provide an opportunity to relate personal experiences and struggles, to share and learn coping strategies, and to manage stress and anxiety.
You do not have to go through it alone. A support group can help.
This group will be co-led by two licensed behavioral health clinicians, using a telehealth/virtual services format called Zoom. The group will meet weekly from 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Thursday, June 18. Those interested can call TFCC at 503.842.8201 or 1-800-962-2851 to register and for more information.
Once registered, a web link will be forwarded to your device that will allow you to attend group sessions each week. In order to encourage group participation and discussion, registration will be limited to 20 participants each week. This service is being provided at no charge.
For more information and to register, call 503.842.8201.
