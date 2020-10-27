SOS Tillamook—the prevention program of Tillamook Family Counseling Center, is excited to once again be gathering artwork from local students to be featured in the 2021 Tillamook County Calendar. We have all needed and used the “mindfulness and self-care” suggestions from this year’s calendar.
2020 has been a challenging year with many changes to our every day routines. We are all finding ways to adjust and cope with the new ways of doing things.
MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS – Grades 6-8: When things change, how do you cope?
Using creative mediums (drawings, digital art, poetry, photos) – show how you have been dealing with all the changes we’ve been experiencing. Getting outdoors, activities, crafts and hobbies, new ways of communicating, writing, and cooking. Some ideas are included below.
From the submissions, 13 drawings will be selected to be featured in the calendar and sent to every address in Tillamook.
Submission Process – DUE by Nov. 6
• Write your name, school name, grade and parent/guardian contact information
• Mail to: Tillamook County Pioneer, SOS Tillamook Calendar, PO Box 1086, Tillamook, OR 97141
• Drop off completed drawing template at local school, Tillamook Library branch, YMCA
• Email to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net. Deadline for submission – Nov. 6
Selection Process: 13 entries will be selected from the submissions. Selections will be featured in the 2021 SOS Tillamook When Things Change Calendar, mailed to every address in Tillamook County. Winning artists will get a certificate and special recognition.
Questions or for more information, contact: Janeane Krongos, Prevention Coordinator, SOS Tillamook Prevention Program, Tillamook Family Counseling Center (503) 842-8201, janeanek@tfcc.org
When things change, here are some ways to cope:
1. Breathing deeply and visualizing a safe, calm place.
2. Drawing or painting
3. Listening to uplifting music
4. Going to the library
5. Holding an ice cube
6. Organizing space
7. Sitting in the sun and closing your eyes
8. Sucking on a peppermint
9. Sipping a cup of hot tea
10. Complimenting someone
11. Movement – Exercise
12. Reading
13. Write yourself a nice note and keeping it in your pocket
14. Dancing to music
15. Going for a brisk 10-minute walk
16. Going outside and listening to nature
17. Calling a friend
18. Write positive affirmations on cards and decorate them
19. Planting a flower in a pot
20. Knitting or sewing
21. Doing yoga
22. Watching a funny or inspirational movie
23. Making a collage of your favorite things
24. Journaling
25. Writing a poem
26. Swimming, running or biking
27. Making a gratitude list
28. Doing a good deed
29. Bake cookies to share with someone
30. MORE IDEAS ….=
