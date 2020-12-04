The Tillamook Family Counseling Center will once again be offering a virtual QPR Gatekeeper training from 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 22. The QPR Gatekeeper training is a community mental health intervention that was listed on SAMSHA’s National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective suicide prevention training.
Individuals that attend this training will need to have access to a device that is capable of connecting to the Zoom video conferencing platform. Participants will receive a Zoom link to access the training
This training was designed to be beneficial for everyone, including: parents, teachers, employers, health staff, hospitality staff, and other concerned community members. This training will be offered at no cost to the participant (registration for this training will be limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County).
Over two million people worldwide have been trained in the QPR program since 1995. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer. This training will provides participants with three steps to help to save a life from suicide.
If you would like to register for this virtual QPR training, contact Prevention Specialist Janeane Krongos at JaneaneK@TFCC.org or (503) 842-8201 ext.# 247.
