Parenting
Photo: Metro Creative

Tillamook Family Counseling Center will once again offer a free virtual Active Parenting class series. In this series parents and caregivers will learn practical parenting tips, healthy discipline methods, and information on how to develop positive qualities in children.

This curriculum is designed for parents and caregivers of children ages 5-12. This class series will take place from 3-4:30 p.m. Fridays (Oct. 8 – Nov. 19).

If you are interested in registering for this free virtual class series email melissacs@tfcc.org or call 503-842-8201 ext.# 276

