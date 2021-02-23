The Tillamook Family Counseling Center will once again offer a free virtual Active Parenting class series. In this series parents and caregivers will learn practical parenting tips, healthy discipline methods and information on how to develop positive qualities in children. The class is free for families in Tillamook, Clatsop and Columbia counties.
This curriculum is designed for parents and caregivers of children ages 5-12. This class series will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays March 31– May 12.
Come together (virtually) to learn about preparing children to thrive in our world. Hear about discipline methods that will help you develop positive qualities in your child and improve your family's satisfaction.
To register and for more information, email melissacs@tfcc.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.