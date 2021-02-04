Tillamook Family Counseling Center presents QPR Gatekeeper Training from 10-11:30 a.m. March 16. Individuals that attend this training will need to have access to a device that can connect to the Zoom video conferencing platform. Participants will receive a Zoom link to access the training.
Over two million people worldwide have been trained in the QPR program since 1995. This training is a community mental health intervention that was listed on SAMSHA’s National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices. QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer. This training provides participants with three steps to help to save a life from suicide.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will provide this training no charge. Registration will be limited to 20 participants. If you are interested in registering for this virtual QPR training email JaneaneK@TFCC.org or call (503)842-8201.
