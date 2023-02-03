Black Cheddar

John Begin with Black Cheddar, 1996 Camaro rebuilt for the drag strip with help from the education foundation.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell

The Tillamook Education Foundation has been supporting local students for more than 15 years through grants to improve their experience in the district and scholarships to support their continuing education.

This year, the foundation awarded $37,950 in scholarship funds to students pursuing post-secondary education and another $15,000 in grants to teachers across the district.

