The Tillamook Education Foundation has been supporting local students for more than 15 years through grants to improve their experience in the district and scholarships to support their continuing education.
This year, the foundation awarded $37,950 in scholarship funds to students pursuing post-secondary education and another $15,000 in grants to teachers across the district.
“We want our kids to find their interest and we want to support them in that,” said Jennifer Guarcello, the foundation’s director. “Foster their excitement and then help them grow from there.”
The scholarships that the foundation offers come from a variety of donors across the community.
Community donations to the foundation are funding scholarships for 22 Tillamook students to pursue post-secondary this year. Guarcello was quick to note that the scholarships were available for students pursuing a wide range of programs, not just traditional four-year degrees.
“We’re looking at supporting kids in two-year programs, trade schools and four-year universities,” Guarcello said.
Of particular note is the George and Martha Mabon Scholarship, which is specifically intended for first-generation college students.
In addition to offering generous financial support, the scholarship pairs students with a Tillamook teacher who helps in the scholarship application process and offers support throughout the college experience.
Allison Wilkes is a senior at Pacific University and has received the Mabon Scholarship each year of her college career.
Wilkes will be attending optometry school at Pacific University in the fall and said that the scholarship was a big confidence boost heading into college.
“It’s been super helpful because it kind of made me believe in myself more after I got in and feel really supported,” Wilkes said.
She said that the financial support had allowed her to focus more of her time on studying, instead of worrying about working to support herself.
She also said that the mentorship provided by Elizabeth Shelley, the teacher with whom she paired to apply for the scholarship, had been invaluable and the two had formed a close relationship.
“We text all the time, we still text to this day,” Wilkes said.
The foundation awards a long list of scholarships in addition to the Mabon, including the Tom Fink Scholarship for students attending Portland state, the Pastega Scholarships given to five students annually, the Harold Schild Memorial Scholarship devoted to agriculture studies, the Howard Wagner Scholarship for trade school students and five scholarships in honor of former teachers.
The other thrust of the foundation’s work is supporting local teachers with grants to supplement their classroom budget.
Jenny McDaniel, a kindergarten teacher at Liberty Elementary School, has taken advantage of the program to enhance her students’ classroom experience three times.
She has used grant funds to create math bags for her kids to help streamline her classroom’s workflow, buy supplies for her writing workshop and buy toys to help with STEM education.
“I feel like it's a great way to go above and beyond for our kids and our classrooms and be able to ask for those bigger things on our wish list,” McDaniel said.
She was particularly excited about the LEGO wall, codable robot and handheld microscopes that she bought with grant funds while completing a research project for a graduate school class.
“I saw so much more unprompted problem solving and teamwork than before and it was really wonderful,” McDaniel said. “The grant allowed me to pursue something really special for my students and myself and I am so appreciative.”
John Begin, who teaches auto shop at Tillamook High School, is another frequent recipient of funding from the foundation.
Begin has used annual grants to help finance part of his students building of two drag racing cars in the last five years.
The grants from the foundation along with generous contributions from the community have allowed him to give his students valuable, hands-on experiences.
“Actually getting out and seeing how these things perform, that’s really what our program in general is all about,” Begin said.
He said that over the past five years he has applied for and received between $500 and $1,000 annually to help purchase safety equipment for the cars.
Grants from the foundation have also been used for classroom libraries, art supplies, bilingual books for libraries, alternative seating options for kids and to purchase new carpets.
Money for these grants, as for the scholarships, comes from community support around Tillamook.
The foundation hosts an annual fundraiser, the Legacy Dinner, which raises around $15,000, while the rest of the funding comes from direct donations.
This year’s Legacy Dinner is scheduled for April 22, and will be hosted by Werner Beef and Brew, who has hosted the event for the past two years, donating food and drinks.
Guarcello said that support for the foundation has grown steadily since its inception in 2007 and that it has paid dividends for students in the district.
“It makes our classroom environment better,” Guarcello said. “That’s what we’re about, making it a better experience.”
