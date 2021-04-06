Tillamook Education Foundation invites you to this year's Legacy Dinner May 1. This year's event will offer takeout meals from La Mexicana, Pacific, or Werners Beef & Brew. Meals will be $75 and include:
**Pacific - Surf and Turf Dinner - Spinach Berry Salad, Dungeness Crab Cakes, Pan Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Shrimp Scampi, Blueberry Cheesecake ( Takeout only - $75 per meal)
**Werners - Ribeye Steak Dinner, two delicious aides, Choice of Wine or Beer (Dine in and Takeout available - $75 per meal)
**La Mexicana - Fajita Family Meal - Choice of Steak, Chicken, or Shrimp, Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla, Spanish Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Chips and Salsa, Two Cadillac Margaritas (Takeout only -$75 for dinner for 2)
This is the sole annual fundraiser for the foundation. They were unable to hold this event last year. Monies raised will be used to fund teacher grants (projects in the past have included classroom libraries, telescopes, art supplies, varied classroom seating, and more), as well as to support future activities of the foundation, including scholarships and student projects.
Meals can be ordered by going to: https://tillamook-education-foundation.square.site/
You can also make donations to the foundation by clicking on "Donate" at this site.
