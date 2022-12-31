Tillamook Ecumenical Community's Christmas Basket Program

Tillamook Ecumenical Community organized their Christmas Basket Program again this year to help with food and gifts for individual families needing help this Christmas season.
The Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters are HEROS again collecting over 600 toys for these baskets.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church provides the use of their gym to set up tables of toys so the Sponsors of the baskets can basically shop for free for the toys needed for the children in the baskets they are sponsoring.
The extra toys not needed by the Sponsors was given to Tide of Change and the Tillamook City Police for their use during the coming year.
This toy program is only one of the many programs that the Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters help throughout the year.
Be generous when you receive their donation letter this next year.
