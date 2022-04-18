Living Water Coast Church hosted a very successful community Easter egg hunt this weekend, drawing a fairly large crowd of families with kids of all ages.

The event was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16th at Hadley Ballpark is next to Papa Murphys and was free of charge for all. There were prizes, free hot drinks and a free Easter egg hunt as well as a helicopter helping spread eggs on the field. 

(left to right) Girls waiting for the Easter egg hunt, Valeria Gomez, Mandy Heimerl, Katie Jo Killgore, Haylee Killgore. Photo by Ashley Tike.
Easter Bunny made an appearance in Tillamook this weekend handing out candy and smiling for photos with kids. Photo by Ashley Tike.
Photo by Ashley Tike 

