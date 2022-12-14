The Tillamook Eagles Lodge is hosting a Christmas Dinner and live music on Saturday Dec. 17. This is an evening to celebrate. Dinner is from 6 to 8 p.m. with Turkey and Ham and all the trimmings.
At 8 p.m. Reggie England will take the stage and perform a tribute to Elton John, playing all of his hit tunes, and at 8 p.m. Scott Casey will play 80s dance music. Music is immediately following Alice’s Christmas dinner.
