The 66th Annual June Dairy Parade progressed through downtown Tillamook on Saturday, June 24, celebrating a theme of “Trees, Streams and Dairy Dreams.”

More than 60 businesses and organizations participated in the parade, which progressed down Main Street before turns on First and Pacific led to the final stretch on Third Street to Goodspeed Park.

