The 66th Annual June Dairy Parade progressed through downtown Tillamook on Saturday, June 24, celebrating a theme of “Trees, Streams and Dairy Dreams.”
More than 60 businesses and organizations participated in the parade, which progressed down Main Street before turns on First and Pacific led to the final stretch on Third Street to Goodspeed Park.
Throngs of citizens gathered to watch the procession and snag goodies from the participants, with many also attending the Tillamook County Rodeo the same evening.
The Tillamook County Creamery led off the parade, handing out free cheese and showcasing their specialized, Tillamook-branded vans. Several bands played and both the Oregon Coast Dance Center and Tillamook School of Dance had groups of students participating.
A wide array of cars, from vintage Fords to modern Chevrolets also participated in the parade, as did a number of logging trucks, emergency response vehicles, the county’s mobile health clinic and the library’s bookmobile.
