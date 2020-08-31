When locals need help, organizations throughout Tillamook County step up. It happens after natural disasters, accidents, business setbacks and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the Tillamook County Creamery Association’s Hometown Resilience Fund, plus a portion of the lodging tax managed by Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (Visit Tillamook Coast), assistance is on the way for tourism businesses hit hard by closures, furloughs, and vastly reduced revenues.
The Marketing Renewal Grant will help local businesses with promotions in 2021 as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19. Applicants can apply for up to $20,000 and must submit a marketing work plan as part of the application process. Collaboration with other tourism businesses and individuals is highly recommended, and support by the tourism organization will be available throughout the year.
“We’re taking a different approach with this grant, one that I’ve seen be very helpful – the cohort model,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Tillamook Coast Visitors Association. “I’ve taken part in cohorts with Travel Oregon and Business Oregon, and we used it during the planning of the North Coast Food Trail in 2017. It’s a way to share ideas and conduct business together, all while the grantees implement their market outreach.”
Devlin said if COVID-19 continues to be a public safety issue in 2021, or the state mandates continued closures that impact the ability to fully conduct tourism-related business, Tillamook Coast Visitors Association would revise the marketing project schedule if needed.
The grant application opens Sept. 1; submission deadline is Nov. 1. Download the information packet and application at www.tillamookcoast.com/grants. For questions about the grant, contact Amy Blackburn, grants administrator, at amy@tillamookcoast.com
“When our communities are strong, so are we, and we want to support the people and place that have supported us for decades,” said Paul Snyder, executive vice president of Stewardship at the Tillamook County Creamery Association. “We are hopeful that these funds will bring a little relief to the important businesses that make up the fabric of our community.”
