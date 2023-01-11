Aaron and Chelsea Yarnell welcomed, son, Oak Aaron Jeffrey Yarnell to their family as the first baby born in Tillamook County in 2023. Oak Aaron Jeffrey joins his big sister, Finley, who is 2 years old.
The New Year Baby arrived on Tuesday January 3 at 9:33 a.m. Oak Arron Jeffrey weighed 8 lbs 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.