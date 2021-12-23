On Saturday, December 18th between the hours of 7 a.m. and Noon Tillamook County Law Enforcement officers went shopping for the 17th year at the Tillamook Fred Meyer’s store.
The purpose of the Shop with a Cop program is to build an everlasting trust and rapport between the children of the Tillamook County area and Law Enforcement Officers.
We are so excited to be able to celebrate this as our 17th year. Over the years we have served so many children in need. We are now serving children whom their parents are past participants.
This program was originally started in 1978 by Georgia Schreiner and a police officer in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was designed to give children who have experienced a negative contact with Law Enforcement an opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and or their family members. This can include being removed from their home, a death investigation and or other unpleasant contacts. It also served to enhance the image of the police in the eyes of these children. The program has been met with great success in Tillamook County and has since become an annual event with Tillamook Law Enforcement and Fred Meyers.
Our goal is to have 45 children ages 4-10 in Tillamook County that will be shopping on Saturday at Fred Meyers. Officers hit that goal and shopped with 46 children in all.
Currently each child will receive approximately $100 to shop with. To date we have served over 940 children. You are welcome to make a donation to the program anytime of the year through the Friends of Tillamook Police (non-profit) www.friendsoftillamookpolice.org
Saturday’s events started off with a breakfast provided by Fred Meyer’s Deli. This breakfast was be a great “ice breaker” for the officer and the child. After breakfast, the officers and children start shopping. Children shopped for themselves, their brothers, sisters and parents. There are a couple rules and the officers all know what the number one rule is, Have Fun! The Fred Meyer staff is always fantastic and so accommodating during this time.
The Law Enforcement Officers from Tillamook Police, Manzanita Police, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the US Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay were all on hand to take children shopping.
This program is strictly funded by donations. We thank the Tillamook County Community for continuing to support the Shop with a Cop Program. You can visit www.friendsoftillamookpolice.org and make a donation there or send money to the Tillamook Police Department at 207 Madrona Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141
