Experts are thinking this finally moving in the right direction.
In the weekly Tillamook County community update meeting held every Tuesday morning at 8am, Eric Swanson from Adventist Health Tillamook reported, “Hospital admissions for Region 1, which includes Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties, are flat-lining or declining.” There’s a steady bi-weekly decline in hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the state of Oregon overall. “We’re not done with the fight quite yet, but things look promising,” Swanson added.
In the meeting Swanson thanked all of the dedicated professionals getting us through the past 2 years. “We just don't want people to be sick, it’s been a rough 2 years,” he said.
Ed Colson from Tillamook County Community Health Center announced they have received even more quick antigen COVID-19 home test kits to distribute to the community. Check the Tillamook County Community Health Center’s website for more information on how to get the free home kits : tillamookchc.org
Chart according to the updated COVID 19 data for Tillamook County from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) dashboard updated February 7th, 2022.
If you’d like to get your COVID shot be sure to visit the health department’s vaccine clinic at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. Vaccines, pediatric vaccines, flu and pneumonia vaccines are also available.
Adventist Health Tillamook is also providing vaccines from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at the Tillamook Medical Plaza and Women’s and Family Health. Contact your local pharmacy for more information.
Comments : headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.