chess tournament

Students compete at the regional tournament on March 4 at Tillamook Junior High School.

 Photo Courtesy Jim Cox

Chess clubs from seven schools across Tillamook County are sending 18 students and four teams to the state chess tournament after a successful regional tournament on March 4.

More than 50 students competed in the tournament, while more than 200 participate in chess clubs at schools across the county, thanks to the support of Chess for Success.

