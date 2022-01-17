Tillamook County STEM Partnership's Virtual Open House

Do you believe that all students should have access to hands-on, inquiry-based learning experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM)? Are you open to volunteering to help make STEAM learning available to students in Tillamook County?
If this sounds like you or maybe someone you want to be BUT don't know how to get started, then we have the opportunity for you! Grab some lunch and log on to the Tillamook Count STEM Partnership Volunteer Open House on Jan 31, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. This event is for anyone interested in engaging students throughout Tillamook County in STEAM activities and programs like environmental science field trips, science fairs, research projects, music and art programs, and more. Current volunteers range from young professionals looking for experience, retirees looking to give back, local experts lending their expertise, agency representatives providing their unique knowledge of the local area and chosen fields, and employees of organizations looking to share their skills. Each year, hundreds of students participate in community-enriching programs sponsored by partners and made possible by volunteers.
During this open house, we'll introduce you to a variety of opportunities to volunteer at programs organized by Tillamook School District #9, Friends of Netarts Bay Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS), Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, Food Roots, Bay City Arts Center, Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Tillamook 4-H, Juntos, Oregon State University’s Tillamook Extension Service, and Tillamook Bay Community College Nature and Outdoors. The open house will highlight the vital role volunteers fill, the responsibilities associated with helping during activities and field trip programs, and how to get started. We'll cover a broad overview of all the education programs in need of volunteers from opportunities to help students embrace art to field trips that leave everyone smiling and covered in mud!
Register online atwww.NetartsBayWEBS.eventbrite.com, www.NetartsBayWEBS.org/events, or by emailing Chrissy Smith at Director@NetartsBayWEBS.org.
We hope you will join us on January 31, but understand schedules can be busy! If you are unable to make it but would like to learn about future opportunities, please contact us by using the email above.
