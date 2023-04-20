Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 22nd and join the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office at their Search and Rescue Banquet & Auction. Held at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, this is a fundraiser supporting the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.
Doors open at 5:00 pm. Enjoy a delicious smoked tri tip dinner graciously provided by Pacific Restaurant and Nani Papa’a. The online silent auction is open now at event.gives/sar, while guest auctioneer Sheriff Gary Bettencourt from Gilliam County will be overseeing the live auction Saturday night. Admission tickets for the Search and Rescue Banquet are available online at event.gives/sar.
Tillamook County Sheriff Josh Brown said, “It has been a few years since our last event, and we are excited for it to return. Tillamook County has always been extremely supportive of its volunteer Search and Rescue team, and we are excited to see everyone, visit, and have a fun night. We have a great dinner planned, followed by a silent and live auction with guest auctioneer Gilliam County Sheriff Gary Bettencourt!”
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office provides year-round Search and Rescue throughout Tillamook County. This team of highly trained and motivated volunteers bring special skills, equipment, and donate their personal time to assist the Sheriff’s Office with exceptional Search and Rescue services.
The Search and Rescue Team of volunteers is trained in all aspects of search and rescue that include Search Techniques, Land Navigation, Man Tracking, Rescue and Recovery, and First-Aid. An overhead team trained in incident command systems, command post operations, and search management, directs searches in the field.
