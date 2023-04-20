Search and Rescue
Contributed photo

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 22nd and join the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office at their Search and Rescue Banquet & Auction. Held at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, this is a fundraiser supporting the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. Enjoy a delicious smoked tri tip dinner graciously provided by Pacific Restaurant and Nani Papa’a. The online silent auction is open now at event.gives/sar, while guest auctioneer Sheriff Gary Bettencourt from Gilliam County will be overseeing the live auction Saturday night. Admission tickets for the Search and Rescue Banquet are available online at event.gives/sar.

