The Oregon Department of Education’s CTE (Career and Technical Education) Revitalization Grant program is designed to strengthen existing CTE Programs of Study and create new CTE Programs of Study that will meet workforce needs in high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand occupations.
Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle announced, one hundred forty-eight Oregon middle schools and high schools, serving more than 66,000 students, have secured career readiness grants totaling $7.321 million.
This year the CTE Revitalization Grant handed out $125,000 to Tillamook School District, $148,236 to Nestucca Valley School District and $125,000 to Neah-Kah-Nie School District.
According to Paul Erlebach, Superintendent of the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, the school will use the $125,000 grant funding to support the creation of a mini Tech Classroom as part of the Construction Trades Program of Study.
Grant funds would support capital improvements to the construction trades classroom as well as the purchase of four new Paxton/Patterson learning systems to support student learning in the areas of Green Construction, OSHA, Cabinet Making, and HVAC. These panels would complement existing NKNSD learning systems on AC/DC Electrical, Electrical Fabrication, Blueprint Reading, and Plumbing.
The goal is to provide students with a rich, hands-on learning experience and exposure to a wide range of future career opportunities in high-wage, in-demand fields. Strategies to support this goal include: extending the current construction trades classroom to create a “Mini Tech Classroom” featuring the learning panels; the purchase of four new learning systems and accompanying materials to better engage students; and needed modernization and renovations to the existing classroom to ensure students have access to a safe, usable, and inviting learning environment.
According to Tillamook School District Superintendent Curt Shelley, Tillamook School District (TSD9) the school district will utilize revitalization funds to update and expand its antiquated welding shop.
TSD9 plans to purchase equipment and tools as well as upgrade the overall facility to align with industry standards. With this materials purchase and site upgrade, programming will be extended to more students than ever, with a focus on intentional recruitment and support of programming that is inclusive and supportive of historically underserved students at Tillamook High School (THS).
Students will have the opportunity to gain work-ready skills and have a better understanding of how to secure potential high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand jobs in the community and beyond. This will enable more students to be served at a more advanced level with the update to welding spaces, increased ventilation, ADA accessibility, and new tools.
Grant funds will provide the opportunity for the program to shift from status quo to a robust program that offers welding programming for all students in grades 9-12. The goal is to build the premier hub for welding education in the county.
According to Nestucca Valley School District’s Chad C. Holloway, Administrator of Facilities and Alternative Education, Nestucca Valley School District will utilize the $148,236 CTE Revitalization Grant funds to launch the exploratory stages of a new Program of Study in Hospitality and Tourism.
The goal is to expand CTE offerings beyond the current Agriculture program of study, build the foundation for a program of study in Hospitality and Tourism, establish robust industry partnerships and career pathways, and prepare students for leadership roles in a key regional industry.
Strategies to meet this goal include: purchasing a food truck to be staffed and run by students, providing hands-on, community-embedded learning experiences; developing introductory courses related to Hospitality and Tourism; launching the Hospitality and Tourism advisory group; building connections with local industry through a guest speaker series and the establishment of student internship/apprenticeship opportunities; and working collaboratively with other Tillamook County School Districts on opportunities for regional coordination and alignment.
Chad C. Holloway, the Administrator of Facilities and Alternative Education for
Nestucca Valley School District is excited to receive the grant from ODE as it helps expand options and opportunities for our students as they prepare for life after high school.
"It will be fun to see the students show casing their skills out in the
community as we get the food cart running. Finally, big thanks go to
Principal Ken Richwine, Jeremy Strober and Crystal Green of NWRESD for
their hard-work in putting this grant together," Holloway said.
Link to more information: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORED/bulletins/30de6bb
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
