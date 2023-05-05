Tillamook County Rodeo Association would like to announce that the pageant for the 2024 Tillamook County Rodeo Queen will be held June 23 and 24, 2023 in conjunction with the 36rd Anniversary of the Tillamook County Rodeo at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
The Queen competition is open to young ladies 17 to 27 years of age living in Tillamook County or a county whose border touches Tillamook County. You must be willing to travel and own or lease a horse and have transportation for yourself and your horse.
