The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum’s 17th annual Festival of Trees is coming soon.
The event will be different this year. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2-4. at, 2106 Second Street in downtown Tillamook. You may bid on the Silent Auction every day. The final bids will be Friday night, Dec. 4. You can either be at the museum Friday at 6 p.m. or you will be contacted by phone to let you know if your bid won.
The “Festival of Trees” is the only fundraiser that the museum holds for itself each year. The Festival of Trees Committee has been working for months to make this event work for you to be able to come see the items to bid on.
The Festival Committee welcomes businesses, organizations and individuals to donate holiday wreaths, centerpieces and other festive items and baskets for the “Santa Packs” to be auctioned.
The winners of the tree bids will have their tree delivered and set up in their home on Monday, Dec. 7.
This year’s proceeds will go toward funding upgrades to our phones, computers, and security for both the museum and Kilchis Point Reserve. For more information, call the museum at 50.842.4553 or visit www.tcpm.org.
Free admission for the month of December with at least two items of food for the food bank.
