The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will remain closed to the public until at least the first of the year, as Tillamook County is in Extreme Risk and visits to museums are prohibited. If the county moves down to High Risk on Jan. 1, the museum will be able to reopen.
The museum will keep the public updated on when they can reopen.
