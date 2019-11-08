Tillamook County Pioneer Museum will be hosting their third annual Mook Book Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 in the museum’s Main and Northwest Galleries. Over a dozen local authors will be available to sign purchased copies of their books.
Meet local and regional authors. Genres of books include mysteries, historical fiction, non-fiction, and much more will be on offer. Buy or bring a book and have your favorite local author autograph it for you. Admission to the museum will be free during the Book Fair and some authors will be reading from their works.
Several authors will be reading from their books starting at 10:30 a.m. with Rebecca Harrison, 11:00 a.m. with Joan Cutuly, and 11:30 a.m. with Mark S. Smith. Also scheduled to read are Patricia Brown at noon, Virginia Sumner at 12:30 p.m. and Alexandra Mason at 1 p.m.
Other authors attending will be Anne Sweazy Kulju, Athena, Dan Haag, Perry Reeder Jr. and Gary Gitzen. Members of the Tillamook County Historical Society will also be present to sell copies of books published by the Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.