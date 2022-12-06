Pioneer Museum

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is excited to welcome all community members to the 18th annual Festival of Trees. The fundraiser will be held at the museum on Friday, December 9 from 5:30-8:30pm.

Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served for the gala to set the holiday mood while guests peruse the many silent auction items available this year. Tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 at the door, and all community members are invited to attend.

