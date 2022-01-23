Members of the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum are invited to attend the Tillamook County Pioneer Association meeting and potluck to be held on Sunday, February 13, 2022 in the Sandlake Grange Hall.
We plan to gather about 1p.m. and enjoy a generous potluck at 2:00 p.m., with a meeting and entertainment to follow. We will have a moment of silence for the yearly Silent Roll Call.
Please plan to attend and bring a friend. Feel free to call Ruby at 842-4553 with any questions. Please notice the new times.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY PIONEER ASSOCIATION
2106 Second Street, PO Box 992 Tillamook, OR 97141
Ph. (503) 842-4553, Fax. (503) 842-4553
Email : ruby@tcpm.org
