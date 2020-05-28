To ensure the safety and the health of our many members that are in the vulnerable population for the COVID-19 virus, and because the Governor's "Stay at Home" orders include restrictions on gathering sizes, the Tillamook County Pioneer Association has regretfully canceled our June 7th meeting. We will inform you when and where our next meeting will be held.
Tillamook County Pioneer Association Executive Board
To join the Tillamook County Pioneer Association: You must have been born in Tillamook 40 years ago, or lived in Tillamook at least 40 years ago, or lived in Tillamook for 40 years.
Membership includes unlimited admission to the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, a discount on our three historical books, and a subscription to the Pioneer Bylines Newsletter.
Dues are from July 1 to June 30. Annual dues are $10, except for Lifetime members (those 80 years young!) Lifetime members are exempt from yearly dues. Donations are welcome. The Pioneer Bylines Newsletter goes out in January, May and September with information about the meetings. Potluck meetings are held in February, June, and October in Sandlake, Tillamook, and Rockaway.
Tillamook County enjoys a rich history. For thousands of years Native Americans lived and thrived on the rich lands surrounding Tillamook Bay. But most of the written history that we have today begins August 14, 1788 when Captain Robert Gray sailed his ship Lady Washington into Tillamook Bay, and then on April 1, 1851 when Joe Champion became the first white settler in Tillamook County.
