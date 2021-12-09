Artist Studio Association is happy to welcome featured photographer Tim W. Moore.
Moore is a photographer living in Tillamook County. His specialty is wildlife and scenic images taken throughout North America, capturing the natural surroundings and settings of animals in the wild as he visited Parks, taking hikes with his camera and always on the lookout of the perfect image.
His photographic skills began with film cameras. In 2008, he decided to purchase his first digital single reflex camera. Since then, he has improved and expanded his inventory of camera and lenses, as well as expanding his skills in using photographic equipment.
Moore’s images have been displayed in various locations from the Columbia Center for the Arts, to Lincoln City where he is a current member of the Artists’ Studio Association, and various locations in between. His photos have been seen in Oceanside and Pacific City, where he is a member of the Nestucca Valley Artisans. His show at the New Morning Bakery, led to the presentation at the Academy of Lifelong Learning in Corvallis, describing techniques used to capture various images.
During the month of December, come by and see Moore’s beautiful photography inside Beachstone Gallery, 620, Hwy 101, Lincoln City, OR.
Tim can be reached via email at mnwi.photos@gmail.com. Images can be viewed on his Instagram account: moorenorthwestimages. Images may also be viewed and are also on sale on his website: www.moorenorthwestimages.com.
