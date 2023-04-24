Donna Clark

Donna Clark after her most recent competition.

 Courtesy Donna Clark

Tillamook County native Donna Clark has been excelling in her first season competing as an amateur power lifter, qualifying for national and world championships already.

Clark, 52, has been lifting since her days as a three-sport competitor at Neah-Kah-Nie High School in the 1980s, but only began competing after friends and trainers at her Crossfit gym encouraged her.

