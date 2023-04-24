Tillamook County native Donna Clark has been excelling in her first season competing as an amateur power lifter, qualifying for national and world championships already.
Clark, 52, has been lifting since her days as a three-sport competitor at Neah-Kah-Nie High School in the 1980s, but only began competing after friends and trainers at her Crossfit gym encouraged her.
“I guess my coaches were right, I am kind of strong” Clark said, laughing.
Clark said she has been active her entire life, playing volleyball and basketball and running track at Neah-Kah-Nie, before running and pursuing other activities as an adult. Over the years, Clark suffered multiple knee injuries, requiring partial replacements of both knees and two full replacements of her left. This led her to change up her routine, beginning Crossfit in 2017 before transitioning to powerlifting.
“I kind of started the powerlifting to get the muscles around my knees and my replacements stronger,” Clark said.
She quickly began performing impressively in the gym, leading her coach, Megan Boley, to encourage her to compete. While competition had not been her initial goal, Clark was drawn to the idea. “I started looking at some of the records online and thought, ‘I could beat those,’” Clark said.
Clark started competing last year in the masters’ division, for women aged between 50 and 54, and trains without using performance enhancing drugs, allowing her to compete in either tested or untested events.
In her first two meets, Clark set 17 total records, including the Oregon and national records for the back squat at 278 pounds, the bench press at 172 and the deadlift at 408 pounds, a mark which she improved to 413 pounds at a meet this April. Those marks would qualify for world records but have not taken place at events with judges qualified to certify them as such.
After her first meet, Clark qualified for the national powerlifting competition, being held in July in October and for the world competition, taking place in Coventry, England, in October, both of which she plans to attend.
Clark said that when fans tell her they are inspired by her story of resiliency following her knee ailments she is driven to keep improving and competing.
“That’s my goal, to keep competing as long as I physically can and inspire people,” Clark said.
Clark also has her sights set on improving her personal records in all three of her events and wants to be selected for the US Powerlifting Association’s Team USA. She said that seeing older competitors at meets motivates her and that her mom is a special source of encouragement.
“My mom is in her 80s and she inspires me with her drive and her spirit and positivity,” Clark said.
